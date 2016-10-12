Region 8 school reports illnesses sweeping through hallways - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Region 8 school reports illnesses sweeping through hallways

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Some schools in Region 8 report a small outbreak of illnesses going through their halls.

Jonesboro school officials said they have reports of students at the Visual and Performing Arts Magnet School in Jonesboro sick with either a stomach bug or strep throat.

School officials at Nettleton and Valley View said they have a few students who are sick but nothing they would call an outbreak.

Nurses advised parents to make sure their children are washing their hands to prevent the spread of those illnesses.

