Help make Halloween a blast for kids in need

Pay It Forward Paragould needs Region 8 residents to clean out their closets.

Members of the non-profit organization are on the hunt for children’s Halloween costumes.

Meredith McMillon said they want this Halloween to be fun for all kids.

“There is a concern that some children in the community may not have a costume to wear this Halloween,” McMillon said. “Or what if they’re getting a hand-me-down that doesn’t fit quite right or maybe it’s the same costume they’ve worn every year for the past few years. What we’d like is for them to have the ability to get a new costume or one that’s gently used that’s been donated by people in the community.”

McMillon said a few people have already donated, but they need a lot more.

“So far, we have 25 to 30, which is a great start,” McMillon said. “We’d like to have a lot more because we want to help out people that are at Mission Outreach in Paragould right now as well as the Children’s Home. We’re also going to provide contact information so people can donate it to Pay It Forward itself, in case someone who isn’t with either of those organizations can get a costume as well.”

McMillon said this is the first time the organization has attempted a children’s Halloween costume drive.

"There are several projects done throughout the year but this one is a new one specifically for people who need Halloween costumes,” McMillon said.

McMillon asks everyone to do what they can to help.

“I would encourage people to clean out those closets,” McMillon said. “Get those old Halloween costumes that are just sitting on a shelf somewhere. Go to Walmart and pick out a couple. They’re not very expensive. Get in touch with Pay It Forward Paragould and get them donated because they’re going to make a child’s Halloween fun.”

McMillon said drop off locations for the costumes include Post Net, Rouge Spa and Salon, and the Arkansas Dental Clinic.

