ANALYSIS: Casinos, tort reform off the ballot while medical marijuana stays

Out of three proposals, the Arkansas Supreme Court dismissed two Thursday but decided to keep one on the ballot.

The court dismissed one measure that would set up casinos in three Arkansas counties.

Roby Brock with Talk Business & Politics explained to court's decision to Region 8 News. He said the decision came down to an issue with what the federal law said about sports gambling and what the measure would have done about sports gambling.

“They basically said the state constitutional amendment would be in conflict with federal law if it were allowed to be on there,” Brock said. “So there were several objections that were raised about the casino measure but that is the one the Supreme Court picked as their reason for knocking it off the ballot.”

He said this action nullifies the expansion of casinos in Arkansas, leaving Southland in West Memphis and Oaklawn in Hot Springs the only casinos in the state.

Another measure that the court kicked off the ballot concerned medical tort reform.

Voters will not be able to consider imposing award limits in medical liability cases.

The court ruled that the language on the ballot does not describe in full what the proposal would do.

The initiative gave legislators the ability to cap non-economic damages against health care providers for medical injuries at a minimum of $250,000.

The court ruled that the term “non-economic damages” was too vague for voters.

They did allow a medical marijuana proposal to remain on the ballot

Justices ruled the language clearly informs voters on what it would do if passed.

