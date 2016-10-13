AR Supreme Court deals MO casinos a winning hand

The Arkansas Supreme Court struck down a proposal Thursday to bring casinos to three Arkansas counties.

Though supporters of the amendment said it would be very beneficial to the state, the court said the title of the ballot was misleading.

The community of Caruthersville, Missouri is happy knowing that its Lady Luck Casino will not have to worry about competing with more Arkansas casinos.

“Competition is good, but we prefer none,” said Caruthersville Mayor Mike McGraw.

McGraw and several other residents told Region 8 News they are pleased by the court's decision mainly because it keeps the money in Caruthersville.

“In Missouri, there is a 21% state tax from their revenue and of that the city gets 10%,” McGraw said. “The casino pays $2 every 2 hours for every patron that is there, so we also get $1 of their $2.”

McGraw said that, as a result, the city receives nearly $4,700 a day.

“In the month of September, we received an average of $4,694 every day for the entire month so having the casino is a major benefit to our area,” McGraw said.

Residents also agree the Lady Luck Casino keeps the city running.

“I think it is great for the community," resident Takella Motton said. "It has provided many jobs and people come into the community from Dyersburg, Charleston, and other places in Arkansas."

Rene Hollywood said when the casino was built it added greatly to the community.

“It is fueling into our economy here and we are able to grow,” Hollywood said. “There is the recreation center. We have a lot of things that we offer. There is always festivals, always something to do. The money also goes toward the education.”

Hollywood also said she is happy the money can continue to flow to the area because their casino has changed so many lives.

“So many people have jobs now,” Hollywood said. “It has taken so many women off of welfare. It has helped a lot of mothers who could not provide and had no way, so I think it is wonderful.”

Lady Luck casino patrons from Arkansas also told Region 8 News that even though they are disappointed in the Arkansas Supreme Court's decision, they are pleased knowing they still have a nearby casino in Caruthersville.

