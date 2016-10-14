Possible transportation funding change could benefit Arkansas sc - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Possible transportation funding change could benefit Arkansas school

HIGHLAND, AR (KAIT) -

The state of Arkansas will soon look at a proposal that could change how schools receive funding for their transportation programs.

Currently, smaller schools like Highland receive about $320 per student enrolled in the district for the program.

Superintendent Don Sharp said they cover about 326 square miles and have to drive on dirt roads.

He said many of their students take the bus to and from school making it a vital part of their district.

Sharp said if the state decided to change how they are funded, it could be better than what they are receiving now.

“I don't see how it could do anything but help a school district like Highland if they calculated route miles, number of students transported,” Sharp said. “Especially if they factor in something in there for miles of dirt or gravel roads.”

Sharp explained damage is done to their buses when they travel down some gravel roads in their district.

He said their transportation program couldn’t work just off of the money they receive from the state.

To get more money into the program, Sharp said they have to supplement money from other places.

Sharp said more students take the bus than drive to school or are dropped off.

Without the program, he said tardiness would increase, which would make some students lose opportunities in the classroom and possibly miss a chance to use their food programs.

