Hardy business owners report boom in customers

A change in the town has some business owners reporting an increase in customers in Hardy.

Mayor Jason Jackson said business owners have come to him and said this is possible because of a change in atmosphere in the town.

Tami Burns owns Jade's on Main Street and said 2016 has been a great year for her business.

She said she thinks the river is drawing more tourists into town to escape.

“I think people are just getting busy in their lifestyle of being in the bigger towns and this is their getaway,” Burns said. “So when they come here they're just relaxed and it's more calm and relaxed here.”

Burns explained she is even looking to grow as a business owner in Hardy because she likes the direction the town is going.

According to Talk Business and Politics tourism has grown in the Sharp County area over the last few years.

They report that the area saw a jump in tourism and travel revenue from $36 million in 2013 to $48 million in 2014.

