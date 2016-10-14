Hardy looks to make change to tornado siren

The town of Hardy is looking to make changes to their tornado siren after a lightning strike set it off around 2:40 Thursday morning.

Police Chief Scott Rose said this problem is one they continue to have.

He explained that the siren will go off when lightning strikes it or the power lines connected to it.

Thursday morning, Rose said this happened but the siren went through a full alarm, which he said is unusual.

He advised everyone in the area to not take the siren lightly even if it may be a false alarm.

“At least contact our dispatch,” Rose said. “Our local dispatchers are willing to talk to you anytime. Don't hesitate to call or turn on the news. Take it seriously, even though it could be a possible false alarm. Take it seriously every time because it could be that one time that saves your life.”

Rose said they are looking into making a change to the siren they have had since about 1946.

He said they want to change how the siren is activated but currently do not have anything set in stone.

To activate the siren, the town has to push a button located at the Hardy Fire Department.

Rose stressed that people in the area should be aware of their surroundings and never dismiss the siren.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android