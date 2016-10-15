Wrestlers fight to benefit baby fighting for life

As a little girl fights for her life, a group of wrestlers will fight on her behalf in a wrestling ring.

Allison Walker's 4-month-old daughter, Blakely Ann Holdsclaw, was born with short bowel syndrome. She only has 25% of her intestines.

Blakely has lived all of her life in a hospital having multiple surgeries.

The All Start Wrestling Federation in Tuckerman will host a benefit Saturday night to help raise money for Blakely’s family as they travel to and from the hospital every day.

The idea came from Blakely’s great uncle, Danny Doyle, who contacted Rickey Rowland, owner of the ASWF. Rowland said when he heard of Blakely’s condition, he nearly burst into tears.

“My heart just bled out and I said we have got to do something,” Rowland said.

Walker said she is thankful for the community’s support and prayers, all in an effort to help keep her child alive.

She said her main focus is always her daughter.

“I took a picture of her monitor because she has three monitors hooked up to her chest. Most people would get the footprint or something. I just wanted to get her heartbeat,” Walker said.

Doyle said he knows the power of prayer will help his great-niece.

“The prayers are really important. It is in God’s hands. God is going to have to take care of this baby,” Doyle said.

The benefit will be at Valiant Area, 201 Hwy. 367 N, in Tuckerman.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bell time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and children under 7 get in free.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to Blakely and her family.

