Walnut Ridge finds solution to road cave-in issue

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said he believes the city has fixed Robin Lane after multiple attempts.

In November 2015, the city placed a cold mix on the road to prevent it from sinking.

Snapp said about a month after the fix, they began to see more problems.

He explained that the road caved in and they were unsure what caused it underneath the road.

Snapp said cars would drag when driving through that part of Robin Lane.

To fix it, the city dug out the material they previously put in and placed 5-inch high strength concrete with fiber in the area.

Snapp said he hoped this will fix the issue and prevent the road from caving in again.

