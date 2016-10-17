Hoxie continues with plans to attract new business

Plans to bring more commercial businesses into Hoxie continue even with the recent closing of another local business.

In August, the city purchased a plot of land across from Cox Powersports on Owl City Road.

Mayor Lanny Tinker said the city prepared the land even before his administration.

He said previous mayors brought water and sewer to the area.

J.R. Cox, the former owner of Cox Powersports, said he recently sold his business to someone else.

He said he "had an opportunity and took it."

Cox still owns the building and the property but did not know what he planned to do with it.

Tinker said even though their future neighbor closed their doors, it will not affect them as they work to keep Hoxie growing.

“We will see if they want our assistance in marketing that,” Tinker said. “A lot of multiple uses and even with the city plans, that could be even more beneficial to the city than having a power sports there [sic]. But we'll just have to see.”

Tinker continued to say they are working to get street lights installed near the property.

They are also working to get another road placed that would run off Owl City Road and parallel with Highway 63.

Tinker said they hope to bring a fast food restaurant or hotel/motel to that land.

Charlotte Warren has lived in Hoxie her whole life and also works there.

She said she does not care what business decides to move into Hoxie.

“Just anything would be great for the community to help it grow and bring people into the community to let them see the great community that we have here in Hoxie,” Warren said. “There's been a lot of things come and go. A lot of community has come and gone but there have also been great ones who have stayed and stuck around.”

Tinker said the rezoning of the property still has to go through the city council but did not expect any issues.

He said the council agreed when they first bought the property that it would be for commercial purposes.

Tinker hoped to start marketing to potential businesses in mid-November.

