Two pharmacy break-ins in one night

Police are searching for two suspects after they broke into two different pharmacies and stole a variety of medicine in one night.

The first burglary happened at Trumann Drug Co., 213 Arkansas Highway 463.

According to a Trumann Police Department Facebook post, it happened early Monday morning when the suspects entered the store and took medicine.

Shortly later, another burglary took place at St. Francis Pharmacy in Lake City, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department.

Based on surveillance video, officials have now confirmed that the two incidents are connected.

Brent Panneck is the owner of St. Francis Pharmacy. He said the suspects broke both his glass doors and stole prescription medication already made out for his patients. Now the business is out of nearly $3,000.

“The cost of the break-in is worth more than the medication stolen,” said Panneck.

Panneck said because they have their most desirable medication locked up, the suspects stole items like diabetic medication, antipsychotic medication, and medicine for hormones.

“I personally believe they were looking for codeine cough syrups but ended up taking non-street meds,” said Panneck. “I don’t see why two grown men would need hormonal medication, but they got it.”

Panneck also stated he saw no need to increase the security of his store.

“We don't want to be like a chain where we have 24 hours surveillance or guards,” said Panneck. “I have been told ‘why not put bars on my window and doors?' That is not a hometown pharmacy. If it ever came down to that, I will sell out and do something different.”

Panneck also said the reason he does not feel the need to increase security is that he has all of his trust in local law enforcement.

“I have been really pleased with the police response to this,” said Panneck. “I have had break-ins in the past and on each occasion the local law enforcement has been successful in apprehending the suspects, and so I am hoping the same holds true.”

If you have any information that could help identify the suspects in this investigation, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

