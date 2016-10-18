Region 8 counties discuss landfill fee increase

The Northeast Arkansas Regional Landfill in Greene County proposed a $2 fee increase to county and city officials Tuesday morning.

The landfill covers more than just Greene County and Paragould.

Towns from Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay Counties also pay for its services.

Hoxie Mayor Lanny Tinker said based on a $2 increase, preliminary numbers show it would cost them about $1.28 per customer.

He said the city would have to pass that on to the residents, which would have them paying about $9.28 per month instead of the current $8.

Greene County Judge Rusty McMillon said the landfill needs to increase its fees to accommodate the price they have to pay for their equipment.

He said they are the cheapest landfill in the state with tipping fees of $22.

McMillon said they did not increase prices for years and that is now starting to catch up to them.

“Now we're being faced with still the needs for equipment that is out there,” McMillon said. “It's not inexpensive equipment. There's a lot of rules and regulations to follow with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality and just keeping up with everything we need to do for that landfill.”

McMillon said the landfill’s operation is still going well.

He explained even though they passed a $1 rate increase in 2015, another increase is needed to keep up with their costs.

The group asked the landfill manager to look at other possible options that they will discuss Nov 1.

