Dust-up over water usage extinguished between firefighters and water officials

The fear of losing access to water had a Region 8 fire district worried Tuesday afternoon about the people they work to protect.

Jeffrey Evans, a retired fire chief of the Northeast Greene County Fire District, said their board heard the St. Francis River Water District could deny them access to water.

Evans still works with the district and attended a water board meeting to prevent this from happening.

He along with the Greene County judge and quorum court members voiced their concerns to the water board.

Members of the board told the officials that they never had any intentions to take water away from the district or force them to pay for what they used.

They told the guests that what they heard were simply rumors.

Evans said he was relieved to learn this was the case and said the water in their district is all the people there have.

“If the water was taken away from us, of course, water is the main resource in firefighting, we would have to use trucks to go all the way back to Paragould,” Evans said. “You know, there are some places that we would probably have to shuttle water 15 miles.”

Evans explained driving 2 or 3 miles is not bad but having to drive 15 miles could cost a family their home.

The water board stressed that the fire district could continue using their water without worry.

They asked the district to report the amount of water they use to put out a fire to their office.

