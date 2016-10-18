Woman with history of harassing police arrested for filing false report

Police arrested a Cherokee Village woman Monday after causing personal and professional problems for local officers.

A Cherokee Village police report stated Coelene Doyle faces multiple charges including filing a false report and disorderly conduct.

Police reported that Doyle has over 190 entries with the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office alone.

The report stated Doyle called Sharp County Dispatch twice Monday, claiming officers and a district judge were having sex at her home.

It stated Doyle tried disguising her voice during the first call and then called again to say the other call was her friend being silly.

An officer recognized her voice during both calls when a dispatcher replayed the recordings.

The same officer called one of the officers who Doyle mentioned.

The report stated the officer mentioned was not at Doyle’s home.

Police went to her home where she said 2 officers and a district judge were having sex at her house.

The responding officer learned the judge Doyle mentioned was in a meeting after talking to another officer.

The report stated he also knew one of the officers Doyle mentioned would have been at home sleeping.

The report also stated Doyle has a history of stalking police officers, which included going to their homes day and night beating on their doors.

It stated that she also has a history of yelling false accusations against officers in public.

The report stated Doyle has been asked to stop numerous times.

