Doe's now open in Jonesboro

3:40 p.m., Jan. 18 UPDATE: A restaurant that specializes in tamales and steaks is now open in Jonesboro.

According to a Facebook post, Doe's Eat Place opened Monday at 411 West Washington Ave., across from Craighead County District Court. The restaurant, which is one of several that are open in the region, will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 21.

An old grocery store in Jonesboro will get a new look after a restaurant announced they were moving in.

Doe's Eat Place is opening a new location in the old Save-A-Lot grocery store on Washington Avenue.

The restaurant, famous for its steaks, has locations in Little Rock, Fayetteville, and Bentonville.

Gary Harpole with Halsey, Thrasher and Harpole said Doe's would be located in the front of the building.

The remaining 14,000 square feet in the back will be the new offices of tanning bed maker JK North America.

