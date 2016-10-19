Major improvements in store for Jonesboro

Jonesboro city council members approved several items on the agenda in their meeting Tuesday night.

The council voted on a pay plan that will give all Jonesboro employees step raises to go to their respective positions.

Members of the council also voted to move forward on the capital improvement project involving the intersection of Main Street and Highland Drive.

According to Mayor Harold Perrin, the city will work with the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department to add another lane to Main Street.

“This is all to make that intersection safer for our citizens,” said Perrin.

The project was originally set to begin in four years, but with the addition of four new businesses to the area, the council pushed it up.

Joe Mack Campbell Park will also see expansion after the council voted to begin the process of buying 72 acres of land near the park.

“The land will be used to increase soccer fields, a place for an aquatic center,” said Perrin. “I’m not sure what we will do with it just yet but we will look at the lay of the land and come up with a master plan for the area.”

The land will cost the city around $473,000.

The council also approved constructing a synthetic ice rink downtown.

First Community Bank donated $43,000 and 100 skates to the city of Jonesboro for the project.

The rink will be located across from Winter Wonderland on Monroe Avenue.

Perrin said he plans to close the street down after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.

He hopes it will provide an area for the children to play.

