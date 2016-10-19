Care to Scare to collect costumes for kids

An intern with the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council is working to give kids in the area something he never had when he was younger.

Philip Cureton had to come up with a project for his class while working with the CRDC.

With the help of others, they decided to collect slightly used costumes for kids this year.

He said the idea falls in line with the CRDC mission statement and he wanted to give families another option for help this Halloween.

“I have always enjoyed Halloween, my family never actually did it though,” Cureton said. “My parents were against it. So, we would stay at home, we would turn off all the lights and read books by candlelight. My parents were very anti-Halloween. As I grew up and managed to get out on my own, Halloween has become a big passion of mine, something I thoroughly enjoy and I would like to help kids also be able to enjoy it the way I never got to.”

Boxes for donations can be found at the Golden Grotto, Hay’s Casual and Western Wear as well as the CRDC administration building.

Pick-up dates for the costumes are scheduled for Oct. 22 and 24.

