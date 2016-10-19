Students carry on friend's dream to help patients

Students at the Riverside School District started a project to honor one of their fellow students who passed away a few months ago.

Bailey Kelems died from type B non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in July.

Kelems loved to color and with the help of a friend, an idea was born.

She and Alexis Roberson wanted to collect coloring books to pass out to other child patients in the hospital.

Kelems died before her dream became a reality but Roberson decided to continue with the plan.

Students at the high school collected coloring books and crayons to pass out to patients to pay homage to Kelems’ dream.

The students have collected over 1,400 coloring books and 498 packages of crayons.

They have also received a donation of 50 adult coloring books.

The company Blue Star Coloring donated the books so that parents could color with their children.

One of her friends, Carolina Hoffman, said this project is about honoring Kelems’ colorful personality.

“We all love her even if some people didn't know her we all bond together and we just want to do it because we are one big community and we loved Bailey even if we didn't know her,” Hoffman said.

Zeke Hill, a freshman at Riverside, helped bring the project to the high school.

He and his family offered pony rides at Caraway’s Harvest Festival on Oct 29.

All they asked in return were donations for Kelems’ dream.

