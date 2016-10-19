Father of deputy involved in fatal crash starts dash cam fundraiser

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Burdin crashed into and killed 84-year old Sadine Dixon of Piggott during a pursuit of “two highly intoxicated” individuals on Oct. 2.

“I received a phone call Sunday afternoon after church and they said ‘Are you alright?’ and I said 'Yes, why?' They said ‘Well, we heard that Terry Burdin had a wreck and didn't know if it was you or your son’”, said Terry Burdin Sr. as he recapped everything that happened that day.

When he spoke with Deputy Burdin afterward, he learned that none of the 11 Clay County sheriff’s deputy vehicles have dash cameras.

Because no dash camera video was available to show what happened during the fatal crash, Deputy Burdin was put on administrative leave for several days and interviewed for hours until officials could determine what happened.

“Had his car had a dash camera, we could have avoided all of the problems that followed the accident,” said Burdin Sr.

After speaking with Sheriff Terry Miller, Burdin Sr. then took to the Clay County Facebook page in an effort to fundraise for dash cameras.

“We have to strive to furnish our law enforcement people with quality equipment so we can continue to have quality individuals,” said Burdin Sr.

So far, he has received $700 with $500 being donated from the NEA Rod and Gun Club, which is also raffling off an AR-15 rifle through December for $10 per ticket.

All proceeds will go to the fundraiser.

“You can either be a part of the problem or a part of the solution and we want to be a part of the solution in our community,” said Richard Hohimer, president of the gun club.

As of now, Deputy Burdin is clear from administrative leave and is expected back at work soon.

Burdin Sr. said because of the support they have gotten after such a tragic incident, they are pleased to know that something good is happening for both the community and the department.

“I get the satisfaction of knowing that my son and his friends are a little bit better protected,” said Burdin Sr.

If you would like to make a donation to support the Clay County Sheriff’s Department’s dash-cam fundraiser, contact Terry Burdin Sr. at (618) 375-1877.

To purchase a raffle ticket for the rifle, visit one of the following locations in Piggott:

Cox Planing Mill & Lumber Co., 139 S. Thornton Ave.

Blue Sky Storehouse, 162 S. 2nd Ave.

Holland Leasing Co., 117 Holland Ave.

