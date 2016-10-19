New rural health clinic is coming to Randolph County

After Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas completed a study, they decided to renovate a building in an effort to bring a new rural health clinic to the area.

CEO Luther Lewis with the Five Rivers Medical Center said they are in the beginning stages of constructing the clinic.

The building is an old ambulance service located off Highway 67 near the Pocahontas Municipal Airport.

It is also owned by the Pocahontas Airport Commission.

“We have a great relationship with the commission, so pretty soon we will start negotiating rental rates for the building,” said Lewis.

Lewis said he started this project because he saw there was a need in the community.

“We did a study that showed there was a shortage of about 13 primary care physicians in the area,” said Lewis.

Lewis also said having this clinic will not only provide jobs but easy access to help for the community as well.

"It is always good when local citizens can receive their health care here locally and by having additional primary care providers. I think it will give people more access to health care,” said Lewis.

The renovations for the building alone will cost nearly $125,000. The clinic is expected to be open in January.

