Walnut Ridge job consolidation could save city money

The city of Walnut Ridge reported that they could see about $300,000 worth of savings over 3 years after consolidating jobs.

Mayor Charles Snapp said his department took on the roles of 3 different positions since 2015.

He said that includes the head of the street department, the head of the parks department and the police department clerk.

Snapp explained all of the people who had these positions retired and instead of hiring another person, the city gave their responsibilities to other employees.

He said he is very happy with the work his crews are doing and knows the add responsibilities can be stressful.

Snapp said there are 3 things he will look to do with the savings they accumulated.

"We have to keep the fire department funded," said Snapp. "We have to keep the police department funded and when you're doing the same amount of work with fewer people, those people are entitled to raises. Those are 3 of the things I'm looking for on the budget this year."

Snapp said they already hired a full-time police officer who also works with code enforcement with the savings they made.

He said they plan to save about $306,209 in 2017, which includes payroll and health insurance from the 3 positions consolidated.

