Residents try to repel drug seekers, Pokémon trainers

A small neighborhood in Paragould is tired of seeing people looking for both drugs and Pokémon so close to their homes.

In an attempt to keep them out, a few residents put up a sign.

The people in the area asked to remain anonymous but said they wake up during the night with groups of people right outside their door.

One resident said she approached a stranger walking by her house.

When she asked what he was doing, she said the guy just giggled.

“And I said are you looking for Pokémon?” the resident explained. “Then he said 'yes' and I told him, I said you're not a 10-year-old kid, you're a 20-year-old boy. You need to get out of here, its private property. We don't want it around here. They left. The next day about 5 more people came and I had to tell them the same thing. We don't want them around here. We're trying to keep our families safe.”

The resident said having groups of strangers so close to their homes scares the children and the elderly people who live there.

She said they have had some people show up to find other people who used to live there asking for different types of drugs.

Paragould police said they have received complaints from people in that area before.

Lt. Scott Snyder said after watching the neighborhood for about 2 weeks, they have not seen a lot of drug activity.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android