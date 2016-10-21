JPD: "Lean" is target in pharmacy break-ins

With the recent string of pharmacy break-ins happening throughout Northeast Arkansas, Jonesboro Police told Region 8 News why they think pharmacies have become a major target.

According to Paul Holmes with JPD, suspects are breaking into local drug stores in search of strong prescription medication such as cough syrups that contain promethazine or codeine.

These items are key components of the street drug known as “lean”, “purple haze”, and “sizzurp”.

“What you will see is people would use these prescription drugs to mix with other strong medications and sometimes alcohol creating a very dangerous cocktail,” Holmes said.

This mixture of drugs can damage the nervous system and cause lasting effects that are very harmful to an individual’s health, according to Holmes.

“These are obviously prescription drugs for a reason because a medical professional prescribes them at a certain dosage,” Holmes said. “If you just indiscriminately take these things and stir them up in a big cup, that could be a recipe for disaster.”

Holmes also said the security measures pharmacies are taking in order to combat the burglaries such as using video cameras or locking more desirable medications in a safe are great ways to protect their business.

“I think they can only do so much,” he said. “We are going to do our best to bring the suspects to justice but unfortunately these pharmacy robbers know what they want and will do anything to get it.”

Holmes also said he encourages everyone to protect themselves at all times whether it is at a party or on the street.

“If someone comes up to you with a cup, tell them no thank you,” Holmes said. “Also if you see any suspicious activity contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 935-STOP."

