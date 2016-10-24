Sharp County animal shelter receives donations for 1 more month

UPDATE: The Wiles Animal Rescue Shelter received enough donations to remain open for at least another month.

In a Facebook post from owner Shirley Wiles, it takes them anywhere from $2,000-$2,500 to keep the shelter running for a month.

She said this amount depends on the number of animals they have.

As of Oct. 25, the shelter has about $2,755 in donations on their gofundme page.

Representatives with the youth group at the Highland Drive Baptist Church reached out to Region 8 News Tuesday afternoon to discuss their next drive.

They said because of the story that aired Monday night on Region 8 News, their youth group decided to collect items to donate to the shelter later in the week.

With only four bags of food left and a notice on their electric bill, a Sharp County animal shelter is asking for donations from the public.

Shirley Wiles owns the Wiles Animal Rescue Shelter in Highland.

She said the donations have stopped coming in, but the number of animals they receive continues to grow.

They currently have 27 dogs and 4 cats waiting for homes.

They found two kittens in a dumpster on Friday. On Monday, she found another kitten left at her business.

Wiles said a while back her other business burned and then the number of donations they received became fewer.

“We're trying to get the word back out because everyone thought we closed and we were thinking maybe that might be why the donations had stopped,” Wiles said. “We were on the verge; I mean we have a shut-off notice on our electric because there are no donations coming in.”

Without donations, Wiles would have to close down the shelter.

If that happens, she said all of the animals would be transferred to other facilities.

Even though they are a no-kill shelter, she said she could not promise that the animals would be taken to other no-kill shelters.

Wiles said the electric company is working with them to keep the electricity on for as long as they can.

If they do not see more donations, Wiles will have to look at closing the doors around the end of November.

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Wiles Rescue Animal Shelter can make them at their gofundme page, or credit cards can be taken over the phone at (870) 955-9327.

