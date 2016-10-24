City recruits residents to identify burned out street lights

The mayor of Walnut Ridge is asking residents for help in identifying burned out bulbs on street lights.

Mayor Charles Snapp said they spend about $70,000 a year on the lights whether they are burning or not.

He said this is normal but wanted to get the public involved.

Snapp is asking residents to report both the physical address and pole number to city hall if they see a street light that is not burning.

He said the pole numbers would either be yellow on Entergy poles, or white tags for Craighead Electric poles.

