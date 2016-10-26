1968 Lake City fine changed

Monday night the Lake City City Council passed an ordinance updating an almost 50-year fine amount for shooting a gun within city limits.

The city passed an ordinance in 1968 that stated a person would have to pay at least $5 and no more than $10 for shooting a gun or air rifle in the city.

Lake City Police Chief Winred Saffell said he noticed the small fine and has worked for a while to get it updated.

He said when the council finally discussed the update, they choose a new amount of $500.

Saffell said he didn’t care what the new fine was so long as it was not $5 or $10.

“I'm extremely pleased with it,” Saffell said. “Especially in light of all the shootings that goes on nowadays. It should have been brought up a long time ago but they've finally taken care of it and the council is all on board. The mayor was on board and it flew right through.”

Saffell said they have had some issues with people shooting weapons in the city but not often enough for it to be a big problem.

He said the previous fine was just too small and did not fit the crime.

