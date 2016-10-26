City gives emergency transport membership to firefighters, famil - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City gives emergency transport membership to firefighters, families

LAKE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

Members of the Lake City Fire Department received free memberships to three medical transport services after Monday night’s city council meeting.

Fire Chief Chris Snyder said they found out this year that the $10 they make for each fire they fight was now going to be taxed.

After a conversation with the mayor, Snyder said they got an idea to give the volunteers and their families the memberships as a way to compensate for the tax.

The services that they chose are Hospital Wing, Air Vac, and Medic One.

He explained people with memberships do not pay anything if they need to use one of the services.

Snyder said the members of the department and their families now have access to these services no matter where they are or what they are doing.

Mayor Jon Milligan said he thought the memberships were a good deal and they will only cost the city $2,310 annually.

Snyder hopes this incentive will attract more volunteers to the station.

He said the members of the fire department appreciate the city’s decision. 

