Police: Man pulls AR-15 before fight at Walnut Ridge park - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police: Man pulls AR-15 before fight at Walnut Ridge park

Robert Posey (Source: Lawrence County Jail via Vinelink) Robert Posey (Source: Lawrence County Jail via Vinelink)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

A man in Walnut Ridge faces charges of aggravated assault after he pulled out an AR-15 in a local park, according to police.

Police Chief Chris Kirksey said they arrested Robert Posey after they learned about his actions.

He said Posey was at Stewart Park on Oct. 16 when a fight was about to begin during a pick-up basketball game.

Kirksey said Posey then pulled out the gun.

He said Posey told police it was not loaded and that he did not point it at anybody.

Kirksey said this crime was not originally reported to them.

He said during another investigation, they learned about the incident.

Kirksey said Posey faces a $10,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:44:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly