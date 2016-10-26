Police: Man pulls AR-15 before fight at Walnut Ridge park

A man in Walnut Ridge faces charges of aggravated assault after he pulled out an AR-15 in a local park, according to police.

Police Chief Chris Kirksey said they arrested Robert Posey after they learned about his actions.

He said Posey was at Stewart Park on Oct. 16 when a fight was about to begin during a pick-up basketball game.

Kirksey said Posey then pulled out the gun.

He said Posey told police it was not loaded and that he did not point it at anybody.

Kirksey said this crime was not originally reported to them.

He said during another investigation, they learned about the incident.

Kirksey said Posey faces a $10,000 cash only bond.

