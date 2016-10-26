Cave City names new police chief

Cave City Mayor Ron Burge said they decided who they were going to hire to replace the former police chief.

Burge said the city decided to promote Lieutenant Brian Barnett who has worked with the city for about 10 and a half years.

The city said the former chief decided to take another job and put in a 2 weeks notice about a week ago.

