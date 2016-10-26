Jonesboro organization can now treat swallowing disorders

Known for the therapies they provide to children suffering from chronic medical problems, the Miracle Kids Success Academy will now be able to treat individuals with swallowing disorders.

Since early October, Amanda Glover and Laura Riley, two speech pathologists at the Miracle Kids Success Academy, have been training to add VitalStim to their credentials.

VitalStim is neuromuscular electrostimulation used to trigger muscles that will help patients swallow better.

“We use the electrodes connected to the VitalStim device to put it on their neck or on the face of a patient who is having difficulty swallowing, or who has Bell’s Palsy or something like that,” Glover said. “It all depends on the muscles that are affected and need to be treated.”

To get this certification, Glover said it was almost as if they had to go to college all over again.

“Before the training actually took place we had to take a 12-hour online course and pass it,” Glover said. “Then we went to San Antonio and took another class all weekend with several labs, hands-on experience and a lot of review over the cranial nerves and the oral muscular nerves so we feel ready.”

According to Riley, they are two of only three therapists who are VitalStim certified for pediatrics in Jonesboro.

Glover said having VitalStim is very successful when treating individuals with swallowing disorders.

“This is one way that we can help them in our treatment of swallowing disorders so that they are swallowing better so that their quality of life is better and their health is better,” Glover said.

Riley added that having this type of therapy in Jonesboro is also good for families who would normally have to travel to Little Rock or Memphis to be treated.

“We can help reduce travel for parents and reduce some of the extra things they have to do to get their children's needs met so if we can help them out here at miracle kids that what we are happy to do,” Riley said.

Miracle Kids Success Academy will offer this therapy to their patients and other individuals in the community as soon as they receive their VitalStim device.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android