Growth of Jonesboro calls for new wells

Central Baptist Church recently sold a piece of land to Jonesboro City Water and Light so that the utility company can install a new well.

Located near the church on Harrisburg Road, the well will be CWL’s 31st.

“As Jonesboro continues to grow and the population and economic development, obviously City Water and Light water demands grow with that so we are trying to stay proactive by continuing the growth of our water capacity,” said Kevan Inboden, CWL special projects administrator.

Inboden said they bought the land for $46,000. It will cost them $250,000 to install the well.

With the addition of this new well, the city will be able to pump 40 million gallons a day in comparison to their peak all time usage of 29.26 million gallons back in 2012.

“Jonesboro is so fortunate because you hear so much about other communities struggling to keep water,” Inboden said. “Water is an issue in other areas but here, because our ground water is so steady, we are able to do things like this.”

Now, CWL is looking at adding two more wells southwest of the city.

Inboden said they have started a 2 mile-raw water pipe line project that would transport untreated water to their treatment plant.

Construction started on this raw waterline in southwest Jonesboro and when it is complete, they will begin the pipe construction near Central Baptist.

Inboden says once everything is complete, Jonesboro will see a 15% increase in water capacity.

"If we don't get rain for the next few days then we will probably see that water usage creep up to that all time peak," said Inboden. "If not exceed so. These projects like this will help us to make sure we can continue to meet the need and even have some excess capacity in the future."

Inboden said he expects to waterline project and the well near Central Baptist to be in service by the end of 2017. He added the construction of the two new wells should be completed before the summer of 2018.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android