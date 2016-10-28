Dog causes serious motorcycle accident

One man was airlifted from the scene of a crash after a dog caused him to flip his motorcycle.

According to Chief Deputy Rick Mellow with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, they got a call around 2 p.m.

The accident happened on Pine Knot Road, off of Highway 412.

When officials arrived at the scene, Mellow said the driver was laying in a ditch and was “hurt pretty badly.”

The driver told deputies a dog ran out of the shrubs and onto the road in front of him. The driver tried missing the animal, which caused him to flip his motorcycle.

He was flown to a Memphis hospital with unknown injuries.

