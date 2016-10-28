State trooper helps dyslexic teen pass driver's test

Gabby Edison is a 16-year-old honor student who had a string of bad luck taking the writing part of her driver’s test.

Edison suffers from dyslexia, a reading disability.

However, after reaching out for help, an Arkansas State Police trooper stepped in to make passing her test a reality.

Even though she’s no stranger to making A’s and B’s in school, she has failed this particular test three times.

Each time seemed harder than the last and because no one stepped in to help her, it made taking the test more frustrating.

“I just could not focus on certain words and when I would come across a word that I didn’t understand, I would become overwhelmed and would shut down,” said Edison.

After failing her third test, Edison considered riding her horse to and from school as a backup plan.

Her family began calling and asking the testing centers for accommodations, but they were always turned down.

Her mother even asked if she or Edison’s counselor or principal could read the test to her daughter because of her disability and was told no.

Thanks to one connection after another, Trooper Scotty Dail answered their prayers.

The family went to Walnut Ridge to take the test.

Thanks to Dail and his guidance and patience, Edison passed her test in less than 10 minutes.

“He made me feel really comfortable because he was willing to help,” said Edison. “He was willing to help me knowing that I had failed three times on the test.”

Edison said if she could thank Dail again, she would do so with a goodie basket.

More importantly, she wants everyone to know that just because someone tells you no, does not mean you should give up.

