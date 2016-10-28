Zombies haunt downtown for a second year

Zombies and monsters haunted downtown Jonesboro Friday evening during the 2nd Annual Stay Alive After Five Halloween 5K.

Both runners and zombies participated in the run where runners had three flags or lives tied around their waist and zombies tried to steal them.

If a runner were to lose all three flags, they would be infected.

Last year the Downtown Jonesboro Association raised about $1,000 from this event. They hope to raise more money this year.

“Even though we are doing this to raise money for the Downtown Jonesboro Association, this is more for the people,” said Jarrod Stroud, the event chairman.

“It makes me pretty happy knowing that people are still getting together to have fun in the community,” said Robin Hoots, the makeup artist of the event.

The 5K ended with several prizes given to runners.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android