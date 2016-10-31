Sheriff says Pray the Vote event will go on despite lawsuit threat

After receiving a letter threatening to sue, Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said Monday that a prayer event will continue.

Counts said he is a part of a devotional group that includes ministers, law enforcement, car salesmen and others.

The group formed about a year ago, but recently, they decided to hold a Pray the Vote event in front of the courthouse.

Counts received a letter from Americans United for Separation of Church and State telling him to remove the Sharp County Sheriff's Department name from the event or face a lawsuit.

Counts said the event was never planned by the department, just people from the department who are a part of the devotional group.

Detective Aaron Presser is also a member of the group and said they thought the event could be good for the nation.

"We felt the need for prayer for the election," Presser said. "We're not endorsing any single candidate or giving any type of political agenda out there. What we're wanting to do is just pray for our nation and pray for both candidates, or all candidates for president."

Counts said this group does not do anything on the department's time and that is why the event is taking place during their lunch break.

Presser said they expect to see hundreds of people gathered around the flagpole Tuesday at 12:15.

