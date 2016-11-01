Attendees urge people to the polls during Pray the Vote

Many people could be seen outside of the Sharp County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon during the Pray the Vote event despite the threat of a lawsuit sent to the sheriff.

A local devotional group made up of preachers, members of law enforcement and others in the community hosted the prayer.

The group did not endorse any local or national candidate.

They just wanted to pray for the future of the nation during the election year.

Many speakers with the group addressed the large crowd of people to read scripture or lead them in a word of prayer.

One woman who was there said she loved the opportunity to publicly pray and urged people to get to the polls this year.

"Even though some people don't plan on voting, it takes everyone's vote to make a difference," Christina Pedano said. "I know some people they think right now they won't make a difference. They do. They need to realize that it takes everyone to build this nation."

She and others said they were happy to have the opportunity to express their freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

Another topic brought up by various speakers included the letter Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts received.

One pastor said he thought the letter did not hurt their endeavors but encouraged people to take part in the prayer.

