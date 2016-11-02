Lawrence County woman takes deal in arson case

Jaime White, an investigator with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department said Crystal Willis took a plea deal in connection to an arson case in 2015.

White and other investigators determined a Lynn fire on Smithville Road in August 2015 to be arson.

According to an affidavit, White spoke to Mica Vance, who was doing yard work across the street from the home during the fire.

She told police that she saw Willis enter the home and then leave a few minutes later after loading up her car with items.

Vance then said she saw smoke coming from the home a few minutes later.

During an investigation, police brought in an accelerant-sniffing dog that pointed out two areas in the home that had accelerants.

The affidavit states on Aug 24, 2015 Vance pointed out Willis in a lineup of six women as the person she saw at the home minutes before the fire.

The sheriff's department arrested Willis on charges of arson and second-degree criminal mischief.

White said Willis recently took a deal of 18 months in a regional correctional facility.

