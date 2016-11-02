Fire department reports more calls in 2016

The Cave City Fire Department reported that they responded to 363 calls this year, 42 calls more than what they responded to all year in 2015.

Justin Wilson, the fire inspector, said the calls have always been there. They are just responding to more of them.

He said they saw the increase about two years ago when they added his full-time position.

Before then, he said they did not respond unless it was a life or death situation or a fire.

Now that Wilson is at the station all day, he is able to go on more calls.

Wilson says the increase has not been a strain on him, but it has affected some of the volunteers.

“I do notice a change cause they're not as active as they used to be,” Wilson said. “Of course, when you're only doing 150-200 runs a year you don't see each other a lot but you'll see each other more often. Now, with 300-400 a lot of the guys aren't able to go that much.”

He explained many of the volunteers have other jobs and obligations they have to take care of and are unable to respond to every call.

Wilson said the equipment they have is doing fine and repairs are not too big of a concern.

The only thing he could think of that would change for their gear is a few added miles to their trucks.

Wilson did not think the city would be looking to add other full-time employees at this time.

He said they are handling calls just fine.

Another reason he said they are seeing the increase is the growth in the community.

He said more people are moving into the area, giving them more people to serve.

