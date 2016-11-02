Fallen farmer's family receives harvesting help

A group of farmers in the Pocahontas area reached out Tuesday to help the family of one of their own who died in a car accident.

Lance Mason died Monday after he overcorrected and ran off the road.

Chris Myers was an employee and close friend of Myers and said he was there not long after the accident happened.

“Couldn't help but cry, we couldn't even walk up to it when they told us,” Myers said. “We asked if he was OK and they said he was gone.”

Tuesday morning, during a daily run to Farm Service, a group of farmers approached him to find out where they could get to work.

A few hours later, they were harvesting beans in one of Mason’s fields outside Pocahontas.

“We had 5 machines running in the field by midday,” Myers said. “We cut 325 acres of what we had left in our crop down here within 7 hours.”

Myers said without their help, it would have taken them about a week to harvest the crop.

On Wednesday afternoon, another group of people told him not to worry about the peanut crops they had in Missouri.

Myers was told that the harvesting of that crop would be taken care of for them.

He said what those people did for Mason’s family was the best thing they could have done during this difficult time.

“I just wish Lance knew how much it'd mean to him if he could have seen what you all did,” Myers said. “It'd mean everything. I know you all love him so much or you all wouldn't have done what you all did.”

Myers continued to say that this event took one of their own away, but will not tear everyone apart.

If anything, he thought it drew them all together as a community.

Myers said the farmers in the area are a family and may even spend more time together than they do with their other family members.

