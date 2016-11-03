Jonesboro looks into 'quiet zones' for trains

The City of Jonesboro will begin looking into adding “quiet zones,” or zones where horn blowing is limited for trains.

“There are several trains that come through Jonesboro and some residents have brought it to my attention about the usage of the horns in certain areas,” said Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin.

In light of the recent railroad project the city has been working on to improve 15 different railroad crossings, Perrin spoke with a Federal Railroad Administration representative about the issue.

He said after the representative looked into the railroads and they are now trying to determine if implementing a train horn rule is safe or a wise thing to do.

This train horn rule says locomotive engineers must begin to sound train horns at least 15 seconds, and no more than 20 seconds, in advance of all public grade crossings in a standardized pattern of 2 long, 1 short, and 1 long blasts.

The maximum volume level for the train horn is 110 decibels while the minimum level is 96 decibels.

Johnny Carter is a Jonesboro resident who lives on Henson Road and he said having a “quiet zone” near his home would be more peaceful at night.

“That would be nice, especially if they do it after dark during bedtime,” Carter said.

Perrin said he knows bigger cities have done well with “quiet zones,” which is why he feels that if this implementation fits into their master plan, it could be helpful to Jonesboro.

He also said that if they follow through with getting “quiet zones” for Jonesboro it would not completely eliminate a train blowing its horn, especially during an emergency situation.

