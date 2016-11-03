Investigation ongoing into Shady Grove voter fraud allegations - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Investigation ongoing into Shady Grove voter fraud allegations

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas State Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that an investigation is underway into voter fraud allegations in Shady Grove.

Region 8 News visited the homes of some of the people who say they are registered to vote in Shady Grove.

Those addresses were obtained through a voter registration database.

Many of those homes were located in Lawrence County and Walnut Ridge.

Some did not answer the door and others were simply not at home.

A person, who did talk to Region 8 News, said she lived in Walnut Ridge but would not answer any other questions.

Greene County Attorney Kimberly Dale said the county spoke to the Association of Arkansas Counties and Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington’s office.

Ellington originally requested the investigation on Wednesday.

Dale said the AAC told them they could file a complaint to the Election Commission and that there was not a time limit to do so.

However, she said she believed the county did plan to file a complaint.

Dale continued to say the AAC informed them that there was not much else they could do on the matter.

Region 8 News also reached out to Bobby Macom, one of the owners of The Old Country Store, about the investigation.

He said he did not have a comment at the time.

