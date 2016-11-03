Senator candidates visit Region 8

The major party candidates for United States Senator made a stop in Region 8 Thursday, just days before Election Day.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark. attended the annual Riceland meeting on A-State’s campus.

He received an award for his work with the rice community.

Democratic nominee Conner Eldridge also made several stops in Paragould and Jonesboro.

He said he was out trying to get people to vote for him.

Both candidates explained why voters should elect them to take a seat in the United States Senate.

“Cause we're right on the issues,” Boozman said. “My opponent is wrong. I'm very much opposed to amnesty, I'm opposed to Obamacare and you know the list goes on and on.”

“My opponent is a nice man but he's been there for 15 years, he hadn't done anything during that time,” Eldridge said. “He's passed five bills, they all renamed post offices. He's been on a bunch of taxpayer-funded foreign travel.”

Boozman said he agriculture is a big part of the state and was happy to receive the award from Riceland.

Eldridge said he has the prosecutor attitude he believes the nation’s capital needs.

