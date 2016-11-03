Upgrades coming to busy intersection near school

Some of the busiest roads in Marmaduke meet at the intersection of North 9th Street and Franklin Street, which is why Mayor Steve Dixon is looking to add a four-way stop to that area.

“Earlier last year, we actually had an officer involved in an accident here,” Dixon said. “A guy ran a stop sign and hit him, so we hope this will slow traffic down more, so that doesn’t happen again.”

The intersection is also located near the Marmaduke School District. Residents say having the two-way stop upgraded to a four-way stop would also be beneficial to students.

“There is a lot of kids that actually walk to school, so I feel like it will slow the traffic down even further and it will be more eyes on those children that are crossing the street,” said Angela Pace, a local mother.

Dixon said they considered the four-way stop before they applied for a $230,000 grant to repair some of their roads.

After receiving that grant, the city was able to do nearly two miles worth of pavement overlay for streets, including those at the intersection near the school.

Now that the roads are repaved, Dixon said he looks forward to the intersection’s upgrades because it will help with traffic during the mornings and afternoons.

“It’s a change, but I think people are going to embrace it and once they get used to it, it is going to make the traffic flow better I believe,” he said.

Dixon said he expects the new signs to be in by next week.

