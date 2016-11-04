Residents react to possible Hoxie contestant on The Bachelor

The popular ABC show The Bachelor may now have ties to a town in Region 8.

According to Reality Steve, an online blogger who follows the show's taping, one of the contestants is from Hoxie.

People in town recently spotted Raven Gates with Bachelor Nick Viall and a camera crew around Hoxie.

News of how far Gates made it in the show spread through the town by word of mouth and through online photos.

Karen Williams, the owner of Karen’s Flower Shop, said she is familiar with the show and Gates’ family.

She and others could not believe a girl from Hoxie made it to the show.

Williams said her mother was a big fan of the show before she passed away earlier in the year.

“She was in the hospital and as soon as it was off, we had to turn the TV off,” Williams said. “We turned it on for that, we turned it off for that. And she'd say 'Oh we have to see what's happening tonight.' I'm not a fan, but I may watch it this year.”

Williams continued to say her mother would have flipped out if she found out a girl from Hoxie made it onto one of her favorite shows.

Region 8 News reached out to ABC for official confirmation but they could not comment.

To see how far Gates makes it, the new season of The Bachelor begins Jan.2, 2017 on KAIT ABC.

