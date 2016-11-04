Hardy to move forward with new civic center plan

The City of Hardy recently decided to move forward with a plan to create a new civic center.

Hardy Mayor Jason Jackson said Friday that they decided to purchase the Good Old Days Vintage Car Museum building and turn it into a place for the community.

He said in the past they would hold community events at the “old gym” in town.

Advertising and Promotion will pay for part of the project.

Jackson said the rest of it will be paid for by grants they received with the help of local officials.

He hopes to bring in more tourists by holding community events at that location.

Tiffany Evans is the owner of Potato Garden in Hardy and said she is excited about the change.

She said she thinks this project will help business during their slower months.

“During the summertime, it’s good because we have tourists come up here to the river but in the winter time it slows down a little bit,” Evans said. “It hasn't been that busy.”

Other businesses in Hardy were also excited about the project.

The owners of the Old Time Candy Shoppe said they too were happy to hear of a new civic center coming to town.

