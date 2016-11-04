Daughter honors father's memory with Christmas lights - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Daughter honors father's memory with Christmas lights

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

A Walnut Ridge woman is working to honor her father’s memory this Christmas by spearheading the town's lighting efforts.

Kim Wallin-Dulaney said her father, Button Wallin, was one of the first people to create the light show in Stewart Park in 2007.

She said her dad was 100% for Walnut Ridge and wanted to do something in his memory.

She hopes the lighting efforts will draw more people into town, not only for the lights but for local businesses.

In a Facebook post, Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said the lights they have cannot be repaired.

The city is asking for people in town to become sponsors to get more lights for the park.

Snapp said 24 people have reached out to make donations or purchase light sets so far.

He said they currently have about 29 different pieces.

Wallin-Dulaney said anyone interested should contact the mayor’s office before noon on Nov. 14.

