Monette looks forward to having new veterans monument

Monette will be celebrating Veterans Day with a special presentation dedicated to the location of their new veteran’s monument.

According to Mayor Jerry "Chub" Qualls, this monument, which will be located at the intersection of Edmonds Avenue and West Drew Avenue, has been something they have looked forward to for a while.

“It was just a project that someone mentioned,” said Qualls “That is the advantage of being a small town. The people are close and cooperative and they want to see the community look better and the projects just never stop.”

Qualls said the monument is expected to cost $70,000-$80,000.

“We are going to be very proud of this monument,” said Qualls. “It will have a soldier on the top of it. We carefully designed it and we have already ordered it.”

This was all made possible due to a $5,000 grant given to the city from Entergy Arkansas and a donation from an anonymous individual who passed away.

Mayor Qualls said he is very proud to be able to respect the veterans who laid their lives on the line for our nation.

“Those men and women that are laying out in a cemetery who have been forgotten, have not been forgotten,” said Qualls. “Their names are going to be on that monument. They are the ones who sacrificed and made it possible for us to have a small community like this.”

The monument will be big enough to have 450 veterans’ names engraved on in it with each name costing $40.00. Proceeds will go to the monument.

On Veterans Day, Qualls said they will have local veterans walking from Monette to Lake City with flags. He said the ceremony will including a check presentation from Entergy.

It will take place where the new monument will be located.

Qualls said he expects the monument to ready within a year.

