Search leads to discovery of guns and drugs

Two people were arrested after police found controlled substances and weapons at a home in Manila.

According to Manila Police Chief James Skinner, the Manila Police Department was called to the 500-block of Pinkey Street to help assist in a probation search done by the Arkansas Community Correction Field Services Division.

The Second Judicial District Drug Task Force, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives helped in the search as well. Officials found some controlled substances and several weapons.

Two people were arrested in this investigation but their names have not been released.

Shortly after the search, Darrell McDowell, owner of the City Bait Shop, said he saw the same actions take place at a business next door on Baltimore Avenue.

“When I came to work this morning there were officers up here standing on the corners and they've been here all day long,” said McDowell. “Then I saw a trailer where they were loading many weapons. Maybe 75 to 100 different guns.”

Skinner said the two suspects will appear at a probable cause hearing Monday to set a bond.

