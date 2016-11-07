Walnut Ridge police arrest suspect found in air duct - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Walnut Ridge police arrest suspect found in air duct

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Walnut Ridge police arrested a man who they say is the person responsible for multiple car break-ins.

Police Chief Chris Kirksey said they arrested Carson Gates around noon Monday at 1804 Ashley Street.

Kirksey said Gates was hiding in an air duct inside the home and resisted police when they tried to get him out.

Police also arrested Gates’ father Leslie “Gator” Gates, his supposed girlfriend Madison Brooks, and Harley Kincaid.

Kirksey said the other 3 people inside the home all face charges of hindering apprehension.

Leslie Gates, Brooks, and Kincaid are scheduled for a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas State Police, and the Arkansas Community Corrections Special Response Team assisted in the arrest. 

