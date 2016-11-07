Names released in drug and weapon investigation

The names of the two people arrested for several drug and weapon charges after police did a probation search on their home have been released.

According to an affidavit with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force, Amy Phillips, 37, of Manila and Bryan Polston, 44, of Manila were charged for the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

Possession of controlled substance without prescription

Firearm by certain person

According to police, several agents conducted a probation search in the 500-block of Pinkey in Manila. After the search, officials found approximately 3.12 grams of suspected meth, used syringes, numerous firearms, Xanax and Morphine pills.

Both Phillips and Polston were arrested and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center where a temporary bond was set for Phillips for $25,000 and Polston for $20,000.

